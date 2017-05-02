Gramercy Property misses by a penny

Q1 core FFO of $72.5M or $0.51 per share vs. $76.9M and $0.53 one year ago. Estimate was for $0.52. AFFO of $68M or $0.48 per share vs. $72.7M and $0.51 one year ago. Dividend is $0.375.

Purchased five properties during quarter for $94.1M; cash cap rate of 7.4%. Sold seven buildings and one vacant property for $51.7M; exit cap rate of 6.5%.

Raised $274.2M through 10.35M share sale.

Earlier this morning announced exit from European venture for $1.1B; net proceeds to be $96.6M.

Conference call tomorrow at 11 ET

