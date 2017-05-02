Devon Energy plans to divest $1B in upstream assets

In addition to reporting Q1 earnings, Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) also unveils plans to divest ~$1B of upstream assets across its portfolio.

DVN says the non-core assets identified for sale include select portions of the Barnett Shale and other properties located principally within its U.S. resource base.

Devon expects to begin the divestiture program in Q2 and complete the process over the next 12-18 months, and plans to deploy the proceeds toward its U.S. resource plays and to further strengthen its investment-grade financial position.