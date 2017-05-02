Stocks edge higher in range-bound trading

Stocks eked out a second straight win, with the major averages never deviating far from their flatlines, as investors played it safe ahead of Apple's quarterly report.

Sector standings reflected the wait-and-see strategy with most groups settling within 0.3% of breakeven; the tech space (+0.3%) showed relative strength despite the underperformance of chipmakers, with Advanced Micro Devices plunging 24%.

Airlines helped the industrial sector (+0.5%) finish at the top of today's leaderboard, rallying around Delta Air Lines' gains in passenger revenue.

The health care sector (+0.3%) also showed relative strength, as Merck and Pfizer beat earnings estimates.

On the flip side, energy shares (-0.5%) were weighed by U.S. crude oil's 2.4% drop to $47.66/bbl, its lowest settlement since November based on most-active contracts.

In the bond market, the 10-year yield finished 3 bps lower at 2.28% while the two-year yield lost only one at 1.27%.