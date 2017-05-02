Petrobras CEO says oil price slump will not hinder asset sale plan

Petrobras' (NYSE:PBR) plan to divest as much as $21B worth of assets or find partners for exploration and refining projects should not be hurt by crude oil's lackluster price performance, CEO Pedro Parente says.

Parente tells the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston that PBR has made money in an unstable oil price environment, which could lure partners for certain businesses or projects.

The remarks sought to allay concern that a volatile oil market could slow or thwart plans to downsize PBR, the world's most indebted oil company.