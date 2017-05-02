FireEye +13% on Q1 beat, sunny guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) came out of a halt and is up 13% in postmarket trade after its Q1 earnings showed a much smaller loss than expected and revenue beat the Street as well.

The company more than halved its net loss on a GAAP basis (to $0.48 from $0.98). On a non-GAAP basis, net loss of $0.09 was much narrower than a year-ago loss of $0.47.

Cash flow from operations was similarly above guidance at -$17M, vs. a year-ago -$22.5M. Billings were down 18% Y/Y to $152.4M, but came in above the guidance range of $130M-$150M.

Revenue breakout: Product, $23.7M (down 29.6%); Subscription and services, $150M (up 11.7%).

For Q2, it sees revenue of $173M-$179M (above consensus for $172.7M), billings of $155M-$175M, non-GAAP gross margin of about 72%, a net loss of $0.10 to $0.14 (above consensus for a net loss of $0.15) and cash flow from operations ranging from -$17M to -$27M.

For the full year, it's guiding to revenue of $724M-$736M (above expectations for $722.8M), billings of $745M-$775M, a non-GAAP net loss of $0.26 to $0.36 (above consensus for a loss of $0.48), and positive cash flow from operations of $1M-$10M.

Press Release