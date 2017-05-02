First Solar +8% on big Q1 beat, upside full-year guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) +8.2% AH after routing Q1 earnings and revenue expectations, and guiding full-year results above Wall Street consensus.

FSLR sees FY 2017 EPS of $0.25-$0.75 vs. its prior outlook of flat to $0.50 and $0.29 analyst consensus estimate, and revenues of $2.85B-$2.95B from previous guidance of $2.8B-$2.9B and $2.79B consensus.

For the full year, FSLR also forecasts gross margin of 12.5%-14.5% from 11%-13% prior; net cash balance of $1.5B-$1.7B vs. $1.4B-$1.6B prior, and operating cash flow of $350M-$450M vs. $250M-$350M prior; estimates for total GW and capex remain unchanged at 2.4-2.6 and $525M-$625M, respectively.