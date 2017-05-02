B.C. premier pledges to slap carbon tax on U.S. coal exports

British Columbia Premier Clark says she is ready to impose a C$70 ($51) carbon tax on every metric ton of U.S. thermal coal passing through the province’s ports if she is re-elected next week.

Clark, who is seeking a third term on May 9, called for a thermal coal export ban last week in retaliation for Pres. Trump’s new tariffs on softwood lumber, which sent shares of Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) and Canadian export terminal operator Westshore Terminals (OTCPK:WTSHF) tumbling.

The move likely would violate international trade laws, and Westshore and its U.S. customers "would have financial recourse with the B.C. government for lost revenues related to a possible ban," says an analyst at TD Securities.