Viavi -4.7% as fiscal Q3 revenues come up short

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is 4.7% lower in postmarket action after mixed fiscal Q3 earnings where EPS beat expectations but revenues missed narrowly, and the company guided to the light side for the current quarter.

Revenues fell more than 11% after sales in its biggest segment, Network Enablement, declined by 16%.

"OSP revenue came in above expectations due to stronger than expected anti-counterfeiting demand, and in part offset weaker than expected NSE revenue that was impacted by weaker service provider and enterprise spend," says CEO Oleg Khaykin.

Adjusted gross margin of 62.2% was up from a year-ago 61.9%. Operating margin (non-GAAP) was flat at 11.9%.

Revenue by segment: Network Enablement, $103.4M (down 16%); Service Enablement, $28.7M (down 18.5%); Optical Security and Performance Products, $63.9M (up 2.9%).

For its Q4, the company's forecasting revenue of $188M-$204M (below consensus for $205.9M) and EPS of $0.07-$0.09 (vs. consensus for $0.09).

