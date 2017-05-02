Below-Street guidance punishes Akamai, -13%

Akamai (AKAM +1.7% ) managed a beat on top and bottom lines in its Q1 earnings report, but dim guidance on its earnings call has sent shares down the slide in postmarket trading, -13.1% .

The company's expecting Q2 revenue of $597M-$609M, below consensus for $623.3M, and (non-GAAP) EPS of $0.59-$0.61, below consensus for $0.65.

For its Q1, revenue grew 7.3% thanks to its biggest category (Performance and Security Solutions), dragged slightly by a decline in its gaming vertical.

EPS rose 5% Y/Y to $0.69 on an adjusted basis; headline EPS rose 10% to $0.46.

Revenue by solution category: Performance and Security Solutions, $369M (up 17%); of that, Cloud Security Solutions revenue was $110M (up 36%). Media Delivery Solutions, $187M (down 9%); Services and Support Solutions, $53M (up 15%).

Revenue by division: Web Division, $305M (up 14%); Media Division, $285M (flat); Enterprise and Carrier, $19M (up 24%);

Press Release