Twilio tanks, -30% despite Q1 beat as outlook disappoints

Twilio (TWLO -1.2% ) is the top postmarket decliner on the NYSE, down 30.5% and shedding nearly a billion dollars in market cap, after its Q1 earnings beat expectations but contained below-consensus guidance for the current quarter and year.

Revenue grew by nearly half again over last year, to $87.4M, and was up 7% from Q4; base revenue rose 62% Y/Y and 7% sequentially to $80.6M.

Net loss on a GAAP basis was $0.16 vs. a year-ago loss of $0.37; non-GAAP EPS was -$0.04 vs. a year-ago -$0.05.

Active customer accounts rose to 40,696 from last year's 28,648.

CEO Jeff Lawson alluded to "changes in the relationship with our largest customer" -- likely Uber -- but "our momentum across the business continues to be strong, with a 42% year over year growth in Active Customer Accounts and a 62% year over year growth in Base Revenue during the quarter.”

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $85.5M-$87.5M (light of consensus for $87.6M); base revenue of $81.5M-$82.5M; and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.11 to -$0.10 (vs. consensus for -$0.08).

Meanwhile, for the full year it sees revenue of $356M-$362M (below consensus for $369.8M); base revenue of $340M-$343M; and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.30 to -$0.27 (vs. expected -$0.16).

