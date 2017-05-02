ADM cautions on weaker agricultural services outlook, sending shares -9%

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) plunged 8.8% in today's trade following soft Q1 earnings and a warning that massive global grain stocks are making it difficult to turn a profit trading grain internationally.

ADM said the outlook for its agricultural services segment, its largest in terms of revenue, appeared weaker than it did at the beginning of the year.

CEO Juan Luciano reiterated the point during today's earnings conference call, saying "with ample stocks around the world, there is a very subdued environment for us to make profitable international trades," adding that ADM will continue to analyze its trading operations for cost savings but that most of the restructuring was done.

Bumper crop harvests in South America are adding to the world grain oversupply; slow selling in Brazil has kept U.S. exports competitive in the global marketplace, but ADM says South American competition may be a challenge in H2.