Spectrum Pharmaceuticals -7% off Q1 earnings miss

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is 7% lower postmarket after its Q1 earnings missed expectations on top and bottom lines.

The company swung to a loss of $11.4M on a non-GAAP basis, from year-ago net income of $0.3M, and its -$0.14 EPS missed an expected -$0.08.

R&D expenses grew to $14.3M from a year-ago $13M, while SG&A expense declined to $15.7M from $16.7M.

Revenue breakout: Net product sales, $25.85M (down 26.7%); license fees and service revenue, $3.3M (down 62.2%).

In pipeline updates, it says it continues to expect to file a BLA next year on Rolontis, which had evaluable patients reduced to 400 in its Phase 3 ADVANCE Pivotal study (75% enrolled); a phase 2 study on Poziotinib recently started at MD Anderson; and a phase 3 study for Qapzola is expected to start enrolling in Q3.

