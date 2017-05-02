Anadarko Petroleum -2.6% after bigger than expected Q1 loss

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) -2.6% AH after reporting a much bigger than expected Q1 loss, as sharply higher expenses failed to offset gains from higher crude prices.

APC says its total Q1 costs and expenses surged 53% Y/Y to $3.88B from $2.54B in the year-ago quarter, and exploration expenses rose more than 8x to $1.09B.

Q1 adjusted oil and gas sales volumes averaged 672K boe/day, and APC forecasts total sales volume to average 626K-648K boe/day during Q2 and 644K-655K for FY 2017.

Also, a investigation into the last month's Firestone, Colo., blast that killed two men was caused by gas from a line connected to an abandoned APC well in the vicinity, according to a report released today; APC issues a statement regretting the incident.