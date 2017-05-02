Oclaro -8.8% as it forecasts China-based 10% revenue decline

Oclaro (OCLR -2% ) has fallen another 8.8% after hours after posting fiscal Q3 earnings that beat on top and bottom lines but guided low for Q4 sales in an environment where fiber-optics firms are being punished by Chinese demand.

It's guiding to Q4 revenues of $144M-$152M, below consensus expectations for $163.8M. It also sees gross margin (non-GAAP) of 38-41% (vs. an expected 38.1%), and operating income of $27M-$31M.

For Q3, revenues grew more than 60% Y/Y to $162.2M (up 5% Q/Q), and gross margin rose to 41.6% from a year-ago 27.2%.

Non-GAAP operating income increased to $40.5M from a year-ago $4.6M (and Q2's $36.2M).

During April, we saw a significant slowing of demand in China which, coupled with an acceleration of the product transition from 100G CFP related products to the QSFP platform, will cause us to see an approximate 10% sequential decrease in our revenue in the June quarter," says CEO Greg Dougherty. But he says gross margin should stay "around 40 percent as we maintain healthy profitability.

Press Release