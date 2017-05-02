Dominion eyes 990 MW more solar PV over the next five years

Dominion (D +0.4% ) unveils a clean energy plan aimed at shrinking the carbon footprint for a typical Dominion Virginia Power customer by as much as 25% over the next eight years.

As part of its plan, Dominion says it will seek to sign contracts with at least 990 MW of utility-scale solar projects owned by third parties over the next five years, if given approval by state regulators - which would be a remarkable feat, given the limited amount of solar in the Dominion Virginia unit's service area.

“For the first time, the subsidized costs of utility-scale universal solar power are expected to be low enough to make it a component of future generation additions at reasonable cost to our customers,” says Dominion Generation Group CEO Paul Koonce.

Even with the solar commitment, D plans to build 1.37 GW of new gas plants by 2032, and maintain its two nuclear power plants as well as add a third 1.45 GW unit to its North Anna 3 nuclear plant by 2030.