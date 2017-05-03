Ocwen: Recent reviews not identifying any systemic issues; shares down 5%

Alongside preliminary Q1 results, Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) CEO Ron Faris takes note of numerous external and internal compliance reviews over the last year, with none showing any of the tested National Mortgage Settlement metrics out of tolerance.

Recent regulatory allegations "unfairly characterize our progress and current performance." He also reminds that in Q1, Ocwen modified mortgages for more than 18K families (which some say is the real issue behind the recent charges).

Q1 pretax loss of $30.5M was a $71.6M improvement from Q1 of 2016. Significant items include $8M in litigation reserves, $4.4M for external monitor costs. Operating cash flow of $85.7M vs. $140.9M a year ago.

Servicing segment had $3.1M of pretax income, a $68.8M improvement over last year, helped by a $31.8M improvement in MSR fair value.

Lending segment had $1.1M of pretax income, a $1.7M improvement over last year.

Conference call at 8:30 ET

