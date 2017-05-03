UPS (NYSE:UPS) acquires Irish delivery firm Nightline Logistics Group for an undisclosed amount.

The company says the deal will immediately position it as one of the top local shippers in Ireland.

“Operating for more than 40 years in Europe, and almost 30 years in Ireland, UPS continues to build a powerful portfolio of services for our customers throughout the region,” says UPS International's Jim Barber.

UPS made a commitment in 2014 to invest $2B in its European infrastructure by 2020.

Source: Press Release