Whirlpool acquires Yummly

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) acquires food-centric tech firm Yummly for an undisclosed amount.

The IoT player has more than 20M registered users and is one of the world's largest digital recipe platforms.

"We are committed to introducing new products to market that remove complexity from the day-to-day lives of consumers. Increasingly, these products will be defined by both physical and digital experiences. Yummly brings an outstanding platform on which to begin building our digital product offering," says Whirlpool VP Brett Dibkey.

Yummly will continue to operate out of its headquarters in Redwood City, California as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Whirlpool.

The transaction is expected to be finalized in May.

The deal isn't expected to have a material impact on Whirlpool's 2017 financial statements.

