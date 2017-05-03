More on Clorox's Q3

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) reports sales rose 3.7% on a constant currency basis in Q3.

Volume grew 7%, reflecting increases in the Cleaning and Household segments.

Gross margin rate squeezed 130 bps to 44%, due to higher manufacturing and logistics costs, unfavorable mix, increased commodity costs and higher trade promotion investments.

Segment revenue: Cleaning: $497M (+7%, 13% volume growth), Household: $486M (+4%, 9% volume growth), Lifestyle: $246M (-3%, -1% volume growth), International: $248M (+3%, -2% volume growth ).

FY2017 Guidance: Sales: +3% to +4%; EBIT margin: ~+25 bps; Diluted EPS: $5.25 to $5.35.