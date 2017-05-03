Strong results at Taco Bell lift Yum Brands

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) heads higher after topping Q1 earnings estimates.

Same-store sales were up 2% across the company, led by a 8% jump at Taco Ball. Same-store sales were up 2% at KFC, while falling 3% at Pizza Hut.

Operating profit growth: KFC +13%, Pizza Hut -7%, Taco Bell +19%.

Unit growth (net): KFC +4%, Pizza Hut +2%, Taco Bell +3%

"We remain confident that our multi-year strategy to be more focused, more franchised and more efficient will further strengthen our brands, accelerate growth, increase consistency in our results and increase capital returns," says CEO Greg Creed.

Previously: Yum! Brands beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (May 3)