Futures dip ahead of Fed decision

As investors digest some uninspiring earnings from Apple, U.S. stock index futures are trading lower ahead a rate announcement from the Federal Reserve.

Dow & S&P 500 -0.1% ; Nasdaq -0.3%.

More big name earnings are also on tap for today, including results from Facebook and Tesla.

Oil is back over $48/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1254/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.29%.

