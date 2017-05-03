Delphi Automotive positive on earnings beat

Delphi Automotive (NYSE:DLPH) reports revenue rose 9% in Q1 after adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements, acquisitions and divestitures.

Electrical/Electronic Architecture sales increased 3% to $2.34B.

Powertrain Systems sales advanced 5% to $1.17B.

Electronics and Safety sales grew 17% to $818M.

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 10 bps to 12.5%.

Q2 Guidance: Net sales: $4.15B to $4.25B; Adjusted operating income: $560M to $580M; Adjusted operating income margin: 13.5% to 13.7%; Adjusted EPS: $1.62 to $1.68; Adjusted tax rate: ~16%.

FY2017 Guidance: Net sales: $16.5B to $16.9B; Adjusted operating income: $2.21B to $2.31B; Adjusted operating income margin: 13.4% to 13.7%; Adjusted EPS: $6.4 to $6.70; Cash flow from operations: $2.1B; Capex: $850M; Adjusted tax rate: ~16%.