MasterCraft and Malibu reach settlement in patent case

MasterCraft (NASDAQ:MCFT) announces that it reached a settlement with Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) regarding claims that its wakesurf technology embodied in the MasterCraft Gen 2 and NXT Surf Systems infringef onMalibu’s patents.

The resolution of the litigation includes MasterCraft entering into a license agreement related to certain of Malibu’s patents.

"While we felt strongly about our position in this dispute, we know there is significant cost and uncertainty associated with the judicial process, and as a result, we view this settlement as a positive outcome for MasterCraft," says CEO Terry McNew.

