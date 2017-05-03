Sharp drop for Potbelly after weak earnings

Shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) fall hard after the restaurant operators shows a weak sales trend in Q1.

Comparable sales fell 3.1% during the quarter vs. -1.0% consensus.

"The operating environment remained highly challenging for restaurants, and our business performance was reflective of these negative traffic trends experienced throughout most of the industry,"says CEO Aylwin Lewis.

Looking ahead, Potbelly expects a low single digit increase in company-operated comparable store sales in 2017. 45 to 60 total new shop openings, including 30 to 40 company-operated shop openings are planned. The company lowered its FY17 EPS guidance to $0.35-$0.38 vs. $0.45-$0.47 prior and $0.47 consensus.

William Blair threw in the towel after digesting the report, downgrading Potbelly to Market Perform from Outperform.