Southern rises following strong Q1 earnings

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) +0.5% premarket after posting better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues, and reaffirming full-year earnings guidance.

SO says Q1 results were driven by Southern Co. Gas, which was acquired on July 1, as well as retail revenue effects and lower non-fuel operating and maintenance costs at SO's traditional electric operating companies.

SO issues downside guidance for Q2, seeing EPS of $0.70 vs. $0.77 analyst consensus estimate, while reaffirming guidance for FY 2017, forecasting EPS of $2.90-$3.02 vs. $2.98 consensus.