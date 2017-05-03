Cedar Fair lower after Q1 hiccup

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) reports a steeper loss than anticipated for Q1 after a late Easter and heavy rains in California impacted traffic.

It's not a significant blow to the company considering Q1 accounts for less than 5% of its full-year business.

"While it is too early to predict definitive full-year trends at this point in the year, we are encouraged by the early-season strength in all of our advance purchase channels, including early-season trends in season pass sales, all-season dining and beverage sales, and group event bookings," says CEO Matt Ouimet.

