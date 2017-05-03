Sluggish Q1 for Ares Capital

Q1 core EPS of $0.32 vs. $0.37 one year ago. Estimates were for $0.38.

Net investment income of $94M or $0.22 per share vs. $113M and $0.36. Dividend is $0.38.

Net asset value per share of $16.50 up a nickel from the start of the year, flat from one year ago. Yesterday's close was $17.53.

CEO Kipp deVeer takes note of a reduced level of new investment activity in Q1, and lower fee and interest income thanks to the competitive market environment.

This quarter's results include American Capital, whose purchase was closed on Jan. 3, and for which 112M shares of ARCC were issued to ACAS owners.

Conference call at 12 ET

ARCC flat premarket