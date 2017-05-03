Veolia snags three energy services deals in China worth €864M

Veolia (OTCPK:VEOEY) says it won three energy services contracts with industrial clients in China for a total of €864M ($941.7M).

Veolia says a contract for steam production at the site of Hongda Chemical, a subsidiary of one of China's leading chemicals industry groups, is worth €335M over 10 years, a 20-year deal for the construction and operation of a chilled water plant to cool a Beijing data center is worth €188M, and a 25-year contract for the production of electricity and steam from biomass in Hebei province is worth €341M.

Veolia says it earned €1.25B in revenues in China during 2016, spread evenly between energy services, water and waste.