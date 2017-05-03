Pieris Pharma +41% on drug development deal with AstraZeneca

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) +41.6% premarket after signing a deal with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) to develop inhaled drugs that could fight asthma in new ways.

PIRS will get $57.5M in upfront and near-term milestone payments when it starts a phase 1 trial this year for its lead pre-clinical drug, PRS-060, which is intended for patients with moderate to severe asthma, plus as much as $2.1B if the experimental drugs go on to become commercially successful.

AZN will fund all clinical development and commercialization programs for PRS-060, and PIRS has the option of co-development and co-commercialization in the U.S. starting at phase 2a.

The companies also will collaborate on four additional additional programs, with PIRS having the option to co-develop and co-commercialize in the U.S. on two of the programs.