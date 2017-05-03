Consumer spending just fine at Cinemark

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) reports admissions revenue increased 9.3% in Q1. Attendance was up 2.5%, while the average ticket price rose 6.7% to $6.41.

Concessions revenue was up 12.8% during the period. Concessions revenue per patron improved 10% to $3.61.

The impressive performance by Cinermark runs counter to some tepid consumer spending trends in other industries.

The company had an average screen count of 5,898 in Q1 vs. 5,805 a year ago, indicating that it's revenue growth was largely organic.

"We are thrilled to have kicked-off the year on such a high note and remain enthusiastic about the upcoming film slate, as well as the execution of our strategic initiatives," says CEo Mark Zoradi.

