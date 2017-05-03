Novo Nordisk Q1 revenues up 5%; EPS up 9%; updates guidance; shares ahead 6% premarket

Novo Nordisk (NVO +1.6% ) Q1 results (DKK): Revenues: 28,452M (+4.6%); Diabetes and Obesity Care: 23,761M (+13.0%); Biopharmaceuticals: 4,691M (-24.1%).

New-generation insulin: 1,692M; Modern insulin: 12,092M (+3.2%); Human insulin: 2,602M (-4.5%); Victoza: 5,750M (+25.2%); Obesity (Saxenda): 539M (+121.8%); Haemophilia: 2,576M (-9.2%); Human growth disorders: 1,646M (-31.6%).

Operating Income: 13,490M (+9.6%); Net Income: 10,156M (+7.4%); EPS: 4.06 (+9.4%); CF Ops: 12,098M (+61.8%).

2017 Guidance: Sales growth: 0% - 3% from 1% decline - 4% growth; Operating profit: 1% decline - 3% growth from 2% decline - 3% growth.