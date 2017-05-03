JPMorgan to move hundreds out of London post-Brexit

"We are going to use the three banks we already have in Europe as the anchors for our operations,” says JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) Daniel Pinto, who heads investment banking. “We will have to move hundreds of people in the short term to be ready for day one, when negotiations finish, and then we will look at the longer-term numbers.”

The bankers will be move to offices in Dublin, Frankfurt, and Luxembourg in order to assure continued easy access to the EU.

Jamie Dimon has previously said the number to be moved out of the U.K. could eventually rise to 4K.