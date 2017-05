ESES +76% on awarding two-year order exceeding $50M.

PIRS +39% on strategic collaboration in respiratory diseases with AstraZeneca to develop novel inhaled drugs.

PHMD +27% .

STRP +23% on Q1 result.

FEYE +15% on Q1 result.

WTW +14% . on Q1 result.

APOP +12% on receiving nod from FDA for apoGraft IND submission in the U.S

ETRM +12% .

PSTI +8% on the promising results of its non-human primates pilot study for PLX-R18 as a treatment for Acute Radiation Syndrome.

MIRN +7% .

FSLR +7% on Q1 result.

CTXS +7% .

NVO +6% .

DLPH +6% on Q1 result.

ARRY +6% .