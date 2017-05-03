Stocks lower at the open as Apple disappoints

Stocks slip at the open, taking their cue from Apple ( -1.9% ), which posted better than expected Q1 earnings but also a surprise drop in iPhone sales; Dow and S&P -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.4% .

Elsewhere among earnings reports, Gilead Sciences ( -3.3% ) trades lower after missing top and bottom line estimates, while Mondelez ( +3.6% ) is up after reporting above consensus earnings.

The FOMC will announce its latest rate decision this afternoon at 2 p.m. ET, but the market does not foresee any tightening of policy.

European bourses are mostly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% , France's CAC -0.1% and Germany's DAX flat; in Asia, China's Shanghai Composite ended -0.3% while Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower, leaving the benchmark 10-year yield up by 2 bps at 2.30%.

U.S. crude oil +0.2% at $47.78/bbl after API data showed a sizable drop in U.S. inventories in the latest week.

Still ahead: PMI services index, ISM manufacturing index, EIA petroleum inventories