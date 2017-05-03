Gardner Denver sets terms for IPO

Gardner Denver Holdings (NYSE:GDI) announces terms for its IPO.

The company plans to raise ~$1.02B by selling 41.3M shares in a price range of $23 to $26.

SEC S-1 dive: "We believe our portfolio of highly engineered products and proprietary technologies is among the most trusted and recognized in the industry. Our product portfolio is sold under more than 20 well-respected brands, most notably Gardner Denver, CompAir, Nash, Emco Wheaton, Robuschi, Elmo Rietschle and Thomas. By utilizing a multi-brand go-to-market strategy, we leverage each specific brand’s market position in well-defined market segments or geographies."