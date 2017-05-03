Sprint -5.4% as earnings miss despite narrower loss

Sprint (NYSE:S) has come out of today's open (and its call) 5.4% lower after posting fiscal Q4 earnings where it narrowed losses and saw strong subscriber growth as well as a return to net operating revenue growth for the year, but missed on profits.

For the full year, adjusted free cash flow returned to positive, $607M vs. a year-ago -$1.4B.

Total net adds were 187,000: Postpaid saw net losses of 118,000. Prepaid net adds of 180,000. Wholesale and affiliate net adds of 125,000. For the fiscal year, net adds were 1.9M (811,000 postpaid adds, 1.1M prepaid losses, 2.1M wholesale/affiliate adds).

Postpaid phone churn was 1.58%; total postpaid churn was 1.75%.

Revenue breakout: Service revenue, $6.12B (down 7%); Equipment revenue, $2.42B (up 61.9%).

For the coming year, it's guiding to EBITDA of $10.7B-$11.2B (vs. consensus for $10.48B) and operating income of $2B-$2.5B, along with cash capex of $3.5B-$4B.

In the face of some skepticism (and promising "another exciting technology innovation" for its call), SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) chief Masayoshi Son touted Sprint's "magic box" antenna, similar to a signal repeater, that he says will make the carrier No. 1 or No. 2 for LTE performance by the end of next year -- all with the lowest capex among its rivals.

