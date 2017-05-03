Delphi announces spin-off of powertrain segment

Delphi Automotive (DLPH +9.8% ) announces a tax-free spin-off of its powertrain systems segment into an independent publicly traded company.

The transaction is expected to be completed by March of 2018.

"Today's announcement represents an exciting opportunity for our businesses by creating two independent companies, each with a distinct product focus, a proven business model, and the flexibility to pursue accelerated investments in advanced technologies that solve our customers' most complex challenges," says Delphi CEO Kevin Clark.

Source: Press Release