Heard on Humana's conference call

Sees long-term annual EPS growth of 11%-15%, while early metrics indicate a "strong" start to 2017.

Quarterly EPS progression reflects just under 30% of the FY number in Q2 and Q3. Q4 to reflect "the usual cost increases associated with the open enrollment season."

Lowered expectations around 2017 individual MA membership growth to 15K-25K from 30K-40K. Increasing group MA membership by 10,000 members to 80K-90K.

Doesn't expect the changes above to impact overall Medicare profitability. Group and specialty segment performance is running in line with expectations.

Humana (HUM +0.4% ) is also selectively looking at group MA opportunities.

