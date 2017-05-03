Hulu launches live TV with 50 channels at $40/month

Hulu launched its live TV service, offering more than 50 channels for $39.99/month and signing Scripps Networks (NYSE:SNI) to a deal to include live and on-demand programming.

"Hulu With Live TV" starts in beta with programming from big four broadcasters CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox -- where local deals have been made -- along with ESPN, CNN, Fox News, TBS/TNT and the Disney Channel.

Add-ons will be offered: Showtime comes for $9 extra, and while the service has 50 hours of DVR capability, you can't skip ads without a $15 add-on.

That lineup leaves out networks from AMC as well as Viacom (Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon), HBO, Starz and Discovery nets.

The service -- co-owned by Disney (DIS -0.9% ), Fox (FOX -1.9% , FOXA -2% ), Comcast (CMCSA -0.6% ) and Time Warner (TWX +0.1% ) -- also said it was renewing buzz series The Handmaid's Tale for a second season.

Hulu will also be the streaming home for NBC hit This is Us, outbidding Netflix and Amazon for what is reportedly a record-breaking per-episode fee.