Molina's C-suite shakeout lifts takeover chances, analyst says

Molina Healthcare (MOH +9.7% ) extends yesterday's 17% spike in reaction to the departure of Mario Molina as CEO and John Molina as CFO, who were seen as the biggest barriers to a sale of the company.

Leerink analyst Ana Gupte sees the management moves as "a positive change in MOH that will drive more consistent execution, margin expansion and EPS achievability and increases the potential of takeout," listing Aetna (AET +0.7% ) and WellCare Health Plans (WCG +3.4% ) as the most likely acquirers, with UnitedHealth (UNH -0.4% ), Anthem (ANTM -0.2% ) and Centene (CNC -0.3% ) possibly interested "if antitrust scrutiny allows."