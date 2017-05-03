Eni wins deal to supply LNG to Pakistan

Eni (E -0.4% ) says it won a 15-year contract to supply 11M metric tons of liquefied natural gas to Pakistan, delivering 180 cargoes through 2032; financial details are not released.

The quantities that Eni will supply every year correspond to 25% of 2016's LNG imports into Pakistan, which the company calls one of the fastest growing LNG markets.

Much of the LNG volumes will be sourced from Indonesia, where the Eni's operated Jangkrik field will come onstream in the next few months.