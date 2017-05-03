RAIT Financial sinks 7% after Q1 results

Q1 cash available for distribution of $0.06 vs. $0.14 a year ago, but inline with expectations. Dividend of $0.09 is maintained for now.

Senior loan originations of $120M about triple that of Q1 one year ago. Loan repayments of $90.2M.

With more property sales in Q1, company has id itself of $476.3M of properties and $409.5M of debt since start of 2016.

Compensation and G&A expense in Q1 of $6.2M was down 35.4% from Q4; on track to meet targeted annual comp and G&A goal of less than $25M.

Booked a $7.4M asset impairment for quarter related to four properties in various stages of the selling process; booked a loan loss provision of $1.5M on two legacy loans originated prior to 2008.

Also booked is a non-cash charge of $15.9M due to divestment of five properties relating to a 10-property industrial portfolio owned by company as part of a foreclosure. Company expects to recognize gain over time to offset the loss as remaining portfolio assets are divested.

Previously: RAIT Financial misses on revenue (May 3)