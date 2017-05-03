Cinco de mayo a huge sales driver for Party City

Party City (PRTY -1.6% ) says it has seen a significant increase in sales tied to Cinco de Mayo, including piñatas, tableware and drinkware.

The company says Cinco de Mayo sales are up more than 50% over the last two years, a trend attributed partially to the "selfie" culture.

“We are able to leverage our global product design, manufacturing and sourcing capabilities to stay well ahead of emerging consumer trends, allowing us to capitalize on the consumer’s growing desire to celebrate,” notes CEO Jim Harrison

Source: Press Release