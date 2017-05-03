Therapix Biosciences appoints Josh Blacher as CFO

Therapix Biosciences (TRPX +0.1% ) appointed Josh Blacher as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Prior to joining Therapix, Mr. Blacher served as Chief Financial Officer at Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD).

"Now that Therapix has completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing, and initiated additional clinical trials, it is clear that we will need someone of Josh's caliber to help us develop and bring awareness of our growth strategy to the U.S. capital markets, as well as monetize our assets globally. We're confident that Josh's broad-based experience and track record will help us accomplish our objectives," commented Dr. Elran Haber, Therapix's Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Ascher Shmulewitz, the Company's Executive Chairman. Drs. Haber and Shmulewitz.

Press Release