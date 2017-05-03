Facebook adding 3,000 to review graphic/violent content

Amid heavy criticism over violent content being posted and broacast live on its social network, Facebook (FB -0.5% ) says it's hiring 3,000 more people to review material.

Those would be in addition to 4,500 who already review content for Facebook.

Videos of people hurting themselves and others on Facebook in the past few weeks have been "heartbreaking," says CEO Mark Zuckerberg, noting “We’re working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner—whether that’s responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down."

Controversy stoked by a posted video of a killing in Cleveland last month fired up again last week when a man in Thailand live-broadcast himself killing his young daughter.