Film hits, HBO lift Time Warner Q1

Time Warner's (NYSE:TWX) Q1 profits easily cleared expectations, with broad revenue growth outstripping costs and a pair of worldwide hits at the movies.

Even against higher content costs, operating income rose 4% to $2.08B from $1.996B. Adjusted operating income was up 7%, to $2.2B.

Operating income hit records for Home Box Office, where subscription revenue gains of 5% offset a 1% decline in content/other revenues.

Meanwhile, the film studio was buoyed by the success of Kong: Skull Island ($562M to date in worldwide grosses) and The LEGO Batman Movie ($308.7M worldwide).

Revenue breakout: Turner, $3.09B (up 6.3%); Home Box Office, $1.6B (up 4.1%); Warner Bros., $3.37B (up 8.2%)

Cash from continuing operations hit $1.5B, and free cash flow reached $1.4B.

