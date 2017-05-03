Bunge -10% as grain glut slams Q1 profits, margins

Bunge (BG -10.3% ) plunges following weaker than expected Q1 earnings and reducing its full-year earnings forecast, as slow crop sales by farmers in South America squeezed margins in its core agribusiness unit.

EBIT in BG's agribusiness segment, its largest unit in terms of volumes and sales, fell more than 61% Y/Y to $109M.

BG says it expects "solid earnings growth" this year but cuts its FY 2017 EBIT target for agribusiness by $95M-$125M to $800M-$925M as well as its food and ingredients unit target by $25M to $245M-$265M.

In today's earnings conference call, CEO Soren Schroder said the company would be "happy to participate" in M&A in the grain-handling industry, as the need for industry consolidation is “becoming more obvious" - a change in tone for BG, which has focused on smaller bolt-on acquisitions and joint ventures.