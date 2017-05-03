ADP -5.5% as revenues go flat, bookings on decline

After days of relatively flat movement, Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is off 5.5% after its fiscal Q3 earnings included a trim for its 2017 guidance for new business bookings.

The company beat profit expectations and came up just short of revenue consensus despite gains of 5% (6% on an organic basis).

EPS from continuing operations, meanwhile, rose 12% with the help of tax benefits.

“Overall, our results this quarter reflect our continued investments in our product, service, and sales organizations as we worked to overcome our strong fiscal 2016 new business bookings performance driven by robust demand for our Affordable Care Act solutions,” says CEO Carlos Rodriguez. New business bookings that fell 7% were disappointing, said CFO Jan Siegmund.

Revenue by segment: Employer Services, $2.6B (up 2%); PEO Services, $974.4M (up 12%); Other, -$190.8M.

ADP now expects worldwide new business bookings will drop 5-7% from fiscal 2016's $1.75B, vs. previous forecast of about flat. It reiterates its forecast for full-year revenue growth of about 6%, with about 1% of negative impact from business disposition and currency effects.

