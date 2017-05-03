Reuters: Glencore in talks to sell mining royalties

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) has hired the Bank of Nova Scotia to sell a portfolio of royalties, including a royalty on the Antamina copper-zinc mine in Peru, Reuters reports.

The Antamina royalty makes up most of the value of the package and could fetch as much as $250M, and the portfolio includes several much smaller royalties on other mines and exploration assets Glencore owns around the world, according to the report.

It is not clear whether Glencore would sell 100% of the royalties or retain a stake in them.