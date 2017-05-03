Traders pile into energy puts as oil hits 2017 low

Oil's down just a hair this session despite somewhat bearish EIA inventory data, but at $47.62 is down about 12% in less than a month and at its lowest level since November.

Put volume is spiking today, with 140K USO June $9.50 puts purchased for $0.27 each vs. previous open interest of about 30K, according to Bloomberg.

Overall USO put volume today is 2.5x the 20-day average.

There's also 80K June $33 puts purchased for $0.80 each for the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP). Put volume in XOP today is 1.9x the 20-day average.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, UGA, USL, DNO, OLO, UHN, SZO, OLEM, DWT, OILK, OILX, USOI, UWT, WTID, WTIU